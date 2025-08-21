Gambling in Hyderabad: Tappa Chabutra Police Bust Gambling Den, 16 Arrested in Gangabowli

Hyderabad: The Tappa Chabutra police, in a joint operation with the Southwest Zone Task Force, raided a gambling den in Natraj Nagar, Gangabowli area. The gambling activities were being conducted at a residence allegedly run by Mohammad Irfan, alias Dabra.

During the operation, the police arrested 16 people involved in gambling and seized ₹93,390 in cash. The arrested individuals were shifted to Tappa Chabutra police station, where a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Police officials stated that strict action will continue against illegal gambling and other criminal activities in the city, warning that stern measures will be taken against those involved.