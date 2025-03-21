Hyderabad: Task Force Inspection Uncovers Severe Hygiene Violations at Kshatriya Foods, Madhapur

A food safety task force team conducted surprise inspections in the Madhapur and Gachibowli areas on Friday, revealing serious hygiene violations at Kshatriya Foods, located in Kavuri Hills, Madhapur.

During the inspection, the kitchen and storage conditions were found to be highly unsanitary. The flooring was dirty with broken tiles, and water stagnation was observed. Chimneys were coated in grease with oil visibly dripping down, and clogged drainage filled with food waste further highlighted the lack of cleanliness.

A particularly alarming observation was the presence of a large number of houseflies in the vegetable cutting area. In addition, the use of synthetic food colours was noted—raising major safety concerns.

Refrigerators were found in unhygienic condition, with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian items stored together. Inspectors found chicken and mutton blood seeping and frozen inside the freezers. Meat was stored in unlabelled plastic covers.

Food handlers were seen working without basic hygiene gear such as headcaps and gloves. Critical documents including pest control records, medical fitness certificates for food handlers, and water analysis reports were also missing.

The task force has taken note of these violations and is expected to initiate further action in line with food safety regulations.