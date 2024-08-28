Tasva Unveils Flagship Store in Hyderabad with Grand Launch Event Led by Naga Chaitanya

Hyderabad: Tasva, the premier wedding and occasion wear brand for the modern Indian man, has proudly opened the doors to its new flagship store in the heart of Himayat Nagar, Hyderabad.

Launched by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) in collaboration with renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani, the brand’s latest venture promises to set a new standard for men’s fashion in the city.

The grand opening of the 4,823 sq ft store was a star-studded affair, highlighted by the presence of Tollywood superstar Naga Chaitanya, who led a traditional baraat procession to mark the occasion. Joining him was Tarun Tahiliani, Tasva’s Chief Design Officer, whose visionary touch has been integral to the brand’s success.

Expressing his excitement, Naga Chaitanya said, “Hyderabad holds a special place in my heart, and I know how much this city values tradition and style.

Tasva brings the perfect blend of both, offering designs that speak to our rich heritage while catering to modern tastes. I’m thrilled to see how this store will become a go-to destination for everyone looking to celebrate special occasions.”

The Himayatnagar store offers more than just a shopping experience; it’s a visual and sensory journey. With interiors that merge earthy wood and brass elements with contemporary aesthetics, the store is inspired by India’s rich history and heritage. Garments are displayed in a stunning ombre cascade, creating an inviting and immersive atmosphere for customers.

Tarun Tahiliani emphasized the deep connection between the brand and the city, stating, “Hyderabad’s rich cultural heritage and love for tradition resonate deeply with Tasva’s design philosophy.

This store is a celebration of that connection, offering a curated collection that honors the past while embracing the future of men’s fashion.”

The new flagship store arrives just in time for the festive and wedding season, offering an array of Tasva’s latest collections. Customers can explore vibrant kurta sets, kurta bundi sets, luxurious sherwanis, achkans, and the innovative angrakha sherwani, all crafted from opulent fabrics and detailed with intricate embroidery.

Ashish Mukul, Brand Head of Tasva, added, “At Tasva, our goal has always been to make designer Indian wear accessible to a wider audience. The launch of our store in Himayat Nagar is a testament to our commitment to bringing the best of tradition and modernity to our discerning customers in this vibrant city.”

Tasva has quickly become a recognized name across India, known for its quality craftsmanship and contemporary style. With its strategic expansion in Hyderabad, the brand continues to cater to the growing demand for premium Indian wear.

Visit the new Tasva flagship store in Himayat Nagar, Hyderabad, and experience the perfect blend of tradition and modernity. Whether it’s for a wedding, festival, or any special occasion, Tasva ensures that every celebration is adorned with elegance and style.