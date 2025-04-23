Tata Nexon EV 45 Review: Is This the Best Value Electric SUV in India?

Tata Motors has added a new chapter to its electric vehicle journey with the launch of the Tata Nexon EV 45, an upgrade to the already successful Nexon EV lineup.

Packed with an enhanced 45kWh battery pack, premium features, and impressive driving range, the Nexon EV 45 is making headlines in India’s EV market. Let’s dive into a detailed review.

Tata Nexon EV 45 Price in India

The Tata Nexon EV 45 is available in multiple variants. The Creative 45 starts at ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Empowered Plus 45 variant, which we tested, is priced at ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon EV 45 Battery and Range

One of the biggest highlights is its new 45kWh battery, offering a claimed range of 489 km on a single charge. During real-world testing, the vehicle comfortably achieved around 350–370 km, making it ideal for both city and highway driving.

Charging the Nexon EV 45

While the portable home charger showed a technical error, the vehicle was charged using a 60kW DC fast charger, taking 1 hour and 16 minutes to go from 26% to 100%. The Eco Mode displayed a range of 401 km after a full charge.

Tata Nexon EV 45 Cost Per Km

With a total driving distance of 370 km and a charging cost of ₹944, the cost per km was calculated at ₹2.55/km, proving to be highly economical for an EV in its segment.

Driving Modes and Performance

The Nexon EV 45 offers three driving modes:

Eco Mode : Prioritizes range over performance, ideal for daily commutes.

: Prioritizes range over performance, ideal for daily commutes. City Mode : Balanced mode offering smooth acceleration and comfort.

: Balanced mode offering smooth acceleration and comfort. Sport Mode: Delivers quick acceleration (0–100 km/h in under 10 seconds) and instant torque for thrilling drives.

Ride Quality and Handling

The ride quality is comfortable, with well-tuned suspensions. The NVH levels are low, and high-speed stability is commendable. However, there’s noticeable body roll on sharp turns, and the steering feedback could be improved.

Tata Nexon EV 45 Exterior Highlights

The exterior remains similar to its ICE sibling with additions like:

Connected LED DRLs

LED projector headlamps

Subtle EV badging

Frunk storage at the front

at the front Stylish rear with connected LED taillights

Tata Nexon EV 45 Interior & Cabin Experience

Inside, the cabin is almost identical to the ICE version with modern upgrades:

Dual-tone dashboard

10.25-inch infotainment system

Digital instrument cluster

Touch panel climate control

Panoramic sunroof

Rear seats with ample space, though low-positioned AC vents may cause discomfort to middle passengers

Feature List: Packed with Technology

The Tata Nexon EV 45 is loaded with features like:

Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Front ventilated seats

Electronic parking brake

Wireless charger

360-degree camera , blind spot monitor, TPMS, and auto hold

, blind spot monitor, TPMS, and auto hold JBL 9-speaker sound system for immersive audio

However, the interior quality and USB port accessibility leave some room for improvement.

Final Verdict: Is Tata Nexon EV 45 Worth It?

With a long range, premium features, stylish design, and top-tier safety, the Tata Nexon EV 45 is an excellent choice in the mid-range EV segment. While there are some minor ergonomic and quality niggles, it delivers solid value for money — especially for those seeking an economical, feature-packed electric SUV.