TCS Q2 net profit up 4.99 pc to Rs 11,909 cr

Country's largest IT services firm TCS on Thursday reported a 4.99 per cent increase in its September quarter net profit at Rs 11,909 crore.

Fouzia Farhana10 October 2024 - 16:48
Mumbai: Country’s largest IT services firm TCS on Thursday reported a 4.99 per cent increase in its September quarter net profit at Rs 11,909 crore.

The Tata Group company had reported a net profit of Rs 11,342 crore in the year-ago period, while in the preceding quarter, it had a post tax net of Rs 12,040 crore, a company filing said.

Tata Consultancy Services’ revenues rose 7.06 per cent to Rs 64,988 crore from Rs 60,698 crore in the year-ago period, and were marginally higher compared to Rs 63,575 crore in the preceding quarter.

Its profit before tax came at Rs 16,032 crore, as against Rs 15,330 crore in the year-ago period.

The TCS scrip closed 0.56 per cent down at Rs 4,228.40 a piece on the BSE on Thursday, as against gains of 0.18 per cent on the benchmark.

PTI
