TDP combine heading towards forming govt in Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP losing big

Amaravati: Establishing a clear lead, Telugu Desam Party and its partners Janasena and BJP were ahead in 157 out of the total 175 assembly seats in the state, on its way to form government in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the latest figures disseminated by the Election Commission on Tuesday, TDP is leading in 130, Janasena- 20 and BJP in seven assembly seats.

As part of a seat sharing deal among NDA partners, TDP contested 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while BJP put up candidates in six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats.

Janasena contested two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats.

The ruling YSR Congress Party, headed by Jagan Mohan Reddy is leading in 18 segments with the Chief Minister ahead in Pulivendula assembly segment by 21,292 votes over his TDP rival B Ravi.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh are leading in Kuppam and Mangalagiri assembly seats respectively.

Naidu is leading by 6832 votes over his YSRCP rival KRJ Bharat in Kuppam.

Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan is leading by 22,818 votes over his YSRCP rival V Geetha in Pithapuram assembly segment.

RK Roja, Botcha Satyanarayana, C Gopalakrishna, S Appalaraju, Ambati Rambabu, V Rajini, T Vanita, Amarnath and Amzad Basha are among the YSRCP ministers trailing, according to the latest figures from the EC.