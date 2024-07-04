TDP MLA booked for alleged demolition of YSRCP leader’s property in AP

Khambampadu (Andhra Pradesh): A case has been registered against ruling TDP MLA K Srinivasa Rao here for allegedly demolishing a portion of a property belonging to a local YSRCP leader, said police on Thursday.

Tiruvuru MLA Rao allegedly led the demolition of the sun shade of YSRCP leader K Nagalakshmi’s under construction building recently.

“Alleging that it was an illegal construction on an encroached land, he (Rao) came with TDP cadres and demolished it partially,” the official told PTI. A case has been registered against Rao and his followers under BNS sections 329 (1), 189, 324 (1) read with 190.

Investigation is on to identify others involved. Meanwhile, local revenue department officials took possession of the disputed structure. The local panchayat also served a seven-day notice demanding an explanation from the owners of the building.