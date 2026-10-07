Telangana

Teacher Allegedly Beats Class 2 Student with Stick in Telangana’s Palamuru

The student, identified as Jogu Rakesh, was allegedly beaten by the teacher at the school. The incident came to light after the child returned home crying and informed his parents about what had happened.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi7 October 2026 - 12:49
Teacher Allegedly Beats Class 2 Student with Stick in Telangana’s Palamuru
Teacher Allegedly Beats Class 2 Student with Stick in Telangana’s Palamuru

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Palamuru: A teacher allegedly beat a Class 2 student with a stick at a primary school in Mallapur village of Koilkonda mandal in Palamuru district, triggering concern among parents and local residents.

The student, identified as Jogu Rakesh, was allegedly beaten by the teacher at the school. The incident came to light after the child returned home crying and informed his parents about what had happened.

Following the incident, the boy’s parents and villagers expressed anger and demanded strict action against the teacher responsible.

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They urged the authorities to suspend the teacher and strengthen supervision of schools to prevent such incidents from recurring.

Parents and villagers also called for greater monitoring of teachers and school functioning to ensure the safety and well-being of students.

The authorities are expected to look into the incident and take appropriate action based on the findings.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi7 October 2026 - 12:49
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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