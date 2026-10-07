Teacher Allegedly Beats Class 2 Student with Stick in Telangana’s Palamuru

Palamuru: A teacher allegedly beat a Class 2 student with a stick at a primary school in Mallapur village of Koilkonda mandal in Palamuru district, triggering concern among parents and local residents.

The student, identified as Jogu Rakesh, was allegedly beaten by the teacher at the school. The incident came to light after the child returned home crying and informed his parents about what had happened.

Following the incident, the boy’s parents and villagers expressed anger and demanded strict action against the teacher responsible.

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They urged the authorities to suspend the teacher and strengthen supervision of schools to prevent such incidents from recurring.

Parents and villagers also called for greater monitoring of teachers and school functioning to ensure the safety and well-being of students.

The authorities are expected to look into the incident and take appropriate action based on the findings.