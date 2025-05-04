Team India’s Cricketers and Their Luxury Cars: You’ll Be Shocked at the Price Tags – Guess Who Owns the Costliest One!

Indian cricketers are known not only for their outstanding performances on the field but also for their luxurious lifestyles off it.

From designer outfits to supercars, fans are always curious about their favorite stars. Just like Bollywood celebrities, Indian cricketers also have a keen interest in premium and exotic cars. Here’s a look at some of the most expensive cars owned by top Indian cricketers.

Jasprit Bumrah – Mercedes Maybach S560 (₹2.11 Crore)

India’s star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah owns a Mercedes Maybach S560, a luxury sedan known for its comfort and performance. The car is priced at around ₹2.11 crore, making it one of the elite vehicles in his collection.

Also Read: IPL 2025: Fiery knocks from Russell, Raghuvanshi power KKR to 206/4 against RR

Shreyas Iyer – Lamborghini Huracan EVO (₹3.73 Crore)

Leading Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, Shreyas Iyer boasts a Lamborghini Huracan EVO in his garage. This supercar comes with a price tag of ₹3.73 crore and is known for its speed and design.

KL Rahul – Aston Martin DB11 (₹4.20 Crore)

Wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul, who is performing exceptionally well for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025, owns an Aston Martin DB11. The vehicle costs ₹4.2 crore and is a symbol of elegance and power. According to reports, Rahul also owns other luxury vehicles alongside this British marvel.

Virat Kohli – Bentley Continental GT (₹4.04 Crore)

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is one of the wealthiest cricketers globally. Among his many luxury cars, the Bentley Continental GT, priced at ₹4.04 crore, stands out. His garage also features Audi R8 LMX, Audi Q8, and Audi RS5.

Rohit Sharma – Lamborghini Urus (₹4.18 – ₹4.57 Crore)

Current Indian ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma is also a fan of high-end cars. He owns a Lamborghini Urus, which costs between ₹4.18 to ₹4.57 crore. Additionally, his garage includes a Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Ravindra Jadeja – Rolls Royce Wraith (₹5 Crore)

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has a luxurious car collection, with the Rolls Royce Wraith being the crown jewel. Priced around ₹5 crore, this car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds.

Hardik Pandya – Rolls Royce Phantom (₹9.50 Crore)

Leading Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya owns one of the most expensive cars among Indian cricketers – the Rolls Royce Phantom, with a showroom price of around ₹9.5 crore. It reflects his taste for ultra-luxury and sophistication.