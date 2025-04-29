Tears at the Border: Pakistanis Leave India Amid Visa Crackdowns

Attari: Following the Indian government’s decision to revoke all types of visas issued to Pakistani nationals in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, hundreds of Pakistani citizens lined up at the Attari-Wagah border to return to their homeland on Tuesday. Visuals show BSF personnel checking passports as people waited under the scorching sun to cross the border.

India Revokes All Pakistani Visas After Pahalgam Attack

The Indian government, citing national security concerns after the April 22 terrorist attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, announced the revocation of all valid visas (including medical visas) issued to Pakistani nationals. The final deadline for medical visas ended on April 29, prompting the large-scale departure.

According to officials, 537 Pakistani nationals left India over the last three days, while 850 Indian citizens returned from Pakistan during the same period.

Heart-Wrenching Stories of Affected Families

Many Pakistani nationals, including those married to Indians or with long-standing family ties, shared their distress over being forced to leave.

Samreen , who got married in India after arriving on a 45-day visa in September, said, “I have not received my long-term visa yet, and now I’m suddenly being asked to leave the country.”

What Happened in Pahalgam?

The terrorist attack in Baisaran Valley, Pahalgam, was carried out by The Resistance Front (TRF), killing 26 tourists and injuring at least 17 others. Reports suggest the attackers targeted victims based on their religion, allegedly forcing them to recite the Kalma, and shooting those who failed.

India’s Diplomatic and Strategic Response

In addition to the visa crackdown, India has taken several steps in response to the terror attack:

Suspended the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960.

signed in 1960. Closed the Attari-Wagah border crossing , halting overland travel between India and Pakistan.

, halting overland travel between India and Pakistan. Expelled Pakistani military attaches and reduced the Pakistani High Commission staff in New Delhi to just 30 officials.

Who Is Exempted?

While most visas were revoked, some categories have been exempted from the order: