Techfields School Bags 3rd Prize at Interschool Robotics Expo 2025

Hyderabad: In a proud moment for Techfields School, its students clinched the 3rd prize in the Junior Level Category at the 2nd Interschool Robotics Competition and Expo 2025, held at Royal Regency Gardens, Mehdipatnam. The event, organized by the TAUS Foundation, brought together young innovators from across the city to showcase their creativity and technical skills in the field of robotics.

The competition aimed to nurture innovation, problem-solving, and 21st-century learning through interactive robotics challenges. Techfields School students impressed the judges with their teamwork, design precision, and technical understanding, earning words of praise from dignitary Mr. Zafar Javed and other guests.

Expressing delight over the achievement, the management of Techfields School extended heartfelt congratulations to the participating students, their mentors, and parents for their support and encouragement. The school also appreciated the TAUS Foundation for creating a valuable platform that encourages STEAM-based education and inspires young minds to think creatively about technology and innovation.