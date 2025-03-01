TEDxAnuragU 2025 Sparks Conversations on the Future, Leadership, and Creative Thinking

Hyderabad: Anurag University hosted the much-anticipated TEDxAnuragU 2025, a dynamic event that brought together thought leaders, innovators, and experts from a variety of fields. Under the theme “Next is Now”, the event aimed to ignite conversations around progress, reform, and the urgency of embracing the future.

The discussions at the event covered a wide range of topics, including revolutionising education, reimagining leadership, leveraging creativity, sustainability, and emerging technologies. Speakers explored how resilience, innovation, and the power of networks are shaping a rapidly evolving world, encouraging attendees to think beyond traditional boundaries and actively participate in change.

Among the distinguished speakers, Dr. B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, founder of Cyient and former Chairperson of NASSCOM, shared his vision of the future of Artificial Intelligence and discussed how to harness its potential. Mrs. Akkineni Amala, renowned actress, activist, and founder of Blue Cross, spoke about the importance of social responsibility and the need for kindness and reform in society.

A major focus of the event was education reform, with Dr. Jayaprakash Narayan, former IAS officer and founder of FDR and Lok Satta Party, emphasizing the necessity of structural improvements in the education system. He highlighted critical issues in school education and advocated for essential reforms. Additionally, Mr. Ramakrishna Momidi, Senior Vice President at Deloitte, addressed the significance of professional networking in today’s fast-paced world.

The intersection of technology and sustainability was another key theme of the event. Mr. Riddhish Soni, CEO of AUMSAT Technologies, delivered a compelling talk on smart solutions and innovative approaches to address environmental challenges.

The event also celebrated creativity and unconventional learning. Agniv Vinoth, a young video creator, inspired the audience by challenging the limitations of traditional education and offering an out-of-the-box perspective. Mr. Sandilya Pisapati, a violinist, singer, composer, and alumnus of Anurag University, captivated attendees with a performance that blended melody and storytelling, demonstrating the transformative power of music. Meanwhile, Mr. Karthi Subbaraman, Senior Creative Designer at Salesforce, India, urged the audience to adopt a designer’s mindset and embrace innovation proactively.

Ms. Nishtha Yogesh showcased how ideas can transform lives and shared her journey of inspiring women to take on leadership roles. In addition to the insightful talks, the event featured captivating performances, including a mesmerizing sand art display that added an artistic flair to the proceedings.

Through TEDxAnuragU 2025, Anurag University reaffirmed its commitment to providing a learning environment that extends beyond the traditional classroom. The event proved to be a valuable experience for all participants, fostering dialogue, innovation, and progress. It delivered a powerful message: The future is not distant; the Next is Now.