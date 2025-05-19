Teen Dies After Woman Learning to Drive Hits Two Children in Ameenpur Playground

Sangareddy: In a heartbreaking incident, a woman who was learning to drive a car without proper training or a licensed instructor ran over two children at a playground in Narre Gudem, under Ameenpur municipality.

The tragic accident occurred on Monday morning, resulting in the death of one child and severe injuries to another.

Woman Learns to Drive and Causes Fatal Accident

According to local sources, Shekar, a 40-year-old resident of Narre Gudem who works at a private company, took his two children – Yekavani, 14, and Manidhar Varma, 10 – to a nearby playground. The children were playing when Maheshwari, who was learning to drive, arrived at the same ground with her husband Ravi Shekhar, residents of Navya Colony.

While Maheshwari was behind the wheel, she tragically lost control of the vehicle and ran over the two children. Manidhar died on the spot from the impact, while Yekavani suffered serious injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Woman Had No License or Formal Training

It has been reported that Maheshwari did not hold a driving license and had not undergone any formal driving training. Authorities are investigating the incident, and a case has been registered against her. The local community, in shock over the tragic accident, apprehended the couple and handed them over to Ameenpur police.

Community Responds: Locals Take Swift Action

Following the accident, the residents of Narre Gudem acted swiftly, capturing Maheshwari and her husband before handing them over to the police. This timely intervention ensured that the couple was held accountable for their actions.

Investigation and Legal Proceedings Underway

Ameenpur police have initiated a thorough investigation into the incident. Authorities are focused on determining the exact cause of the accident, the circumstances surrounding Maheshwari’s decision to drive without training, and the legality of the couple’s actions. They have also confirmed that medical treatment for Yekavani is ongoing, though her condition remains critical.

This tragic incident highlights the dangers of untrained individuals operating vehicles and underscores the need for stricter enforcement of driving regulations. With driving licenses and proper training being essential for road safety, this case may prompt authorities to take stronger actions against those violating such laws.

Ongoing Investigation

As the investigation continues, Ameenpur police are expected to provide further updates on the case. Meanwhile, the community remains in mourning, sending condolences to the grieving family.