Teenmaar Mallanna Slams CM Revanth Reddy Over Suspension, Vows to Fight for BCs

Hyderabad: Suspended Congress MLC Teenmaar Mallanna has strongly criticized Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, alleging that his suspension from the party was a serious mistake. Mallanna warned that he would intensify his efforts to bring political power to the Backward Classes (BCs) in the State.

“CM Revanth should not assume that the BC movement will stop just because I have been suspended. He wants people like me to always remain by his side,” he remarked.

Alleges Manipulation of Caste Census

Mallanna also accused the State government of manipulating the caste enumeration process to protect the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota.

“It has been 90 years since a caste census was conducted, yet there is no one to appreciate this effort. I challenge CM Revanth Reddy to an open debate on this issue,” he stated.

He further alleged that Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A. Revanth Reddy pressured party leadership to have him suspended. “I joined Congress with Rahul Gandhi’s assurance of 42% reservation for BCs, but Revanth wants BCs to remain submissive. His caste enumeration is nothing but a draft paper,” he mocked.

Mallanna’s comments indicate escalating tensions within the ruling Congress party in Telangana, highlighting growing dissent over the BC representation and caste-based policies in the state.