Teenmar Mallanna Files Complaint with Medipally Police Over Office Attack

Hyderabad: In a shocking development, Congress MLC Teenmar Mallanna, also known as Chintapandu Naveen, alleged a conspiracy to eliminate him after Telangana Jagruthi workers attacked his Q News office on Sunday morning. The incident has sparked political outrage and police investigation.

Attack on Q News Office Leaves Teenmar Mallanna Injured

According to reports, a group of Telangana Jagruthi activists vandalized furniture and computers at the Q News office located in Peerzadiguda, Medipally police limits. Teenmar Mallanna sustained minor injuries during the attack. His personal security officers responded swiftly, with his gunman allegedly firing five rounds into the air to disperse the attackers.

Also Read: YouTube to Shut Down Trending Page from July 21: Here’s What’s Next

Mallanna Alleges Conspiracy, Files Police Complaint

Following the incident, MLC Mallanna filed a formal complaint with the Medipally Police Station. He condemned the attack, claiming that it was part of a larger conspiracy to silence or possibly assassinate him. He further warned that the Backward Classes (BC) community would now respond with force if targeted politically.

Police Begin Investigation, DCP Visits Crime Scene

Malkajgiri DCP Padmaja Reddy visited the Q News office shortly after the attack and began gathering evidence, including details about the alleged gunfire. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and eyewitness statements to trace those responsible.

Political Angle: Attack Linked to Remarks Against MLC Kavitha?

Initial reports suggest that the attack was triggered by comments Mallanna allegedly made about BRS MLC K. Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao. In retaliation, Jagruthi workers — the cultural wing of BRS founded by Kavitha — are said to have stormed the office.

On the other hand, Kavitha has filed a formal complaint with the Legislative Council Chairman, demanding Mallanna’s immediate suspension for making derogatory remarks that allegedly tarnish her image.

Political Tensions Escalate in Telangana

The incident has intensified political tensions in Telangana, especially between Congress and BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) supporters. Teenmar Mallanna, known for his outspoken criticism of BRS leaders through his media outlet Q News, has frequently been at the center of political controversies.

What’s Next?

With police investigations underway and political parties trading accusations, the Telangana Legislative Council may soon witness debates and demands over disciplinary actions. Meanwhile, authorities are on high alert to prevent further escalation.