Tehsildar, Surveyor Arrested for Accepting Bribe in Ranga Reddy District by Telangana ACB

Telangana

According to details, the officials had demanded a bribe of ₹1 lakh from the complainant in exchange for completing land registration and correcting typographical errors in the records.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf19 August 2025 - 16:15
Tehsildar, Surveyor Arrested for Accepting Bribe in Ranga Reddy District

Hyderabad: In a major operation, officials of the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Tehsildar Chintakindi Lalitha and Mandal Surveyor Kota Ravi red-handed while accepting a bribe in Amangal Mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

According to details, the officials had demanded a bribe of ₹1 lakh from the complainant in exchange for completing land registration and correcting typographical errors in the records. They had already received ₹50,000 and were arrested by ACB officials while accepting the remaining ₹50,000.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has appealed to the public to immediately contact the ACB if any government servant demands a bribe. For this purpose, the toll-free number 1064 and WhatsApp number 9440446106 have been provided. Complaints can also be lodged through the official Facebook page (Telangana ACB) or the website https://acb.telangana.gov.in.

The ACB has assured that the identity of complainants or victims will be kept strictly confidential.

