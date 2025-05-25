Tej Pratap Yadav Expelled from RJD and Family by Lalu Prasad for ‘Immoral Behaviour’

Patna, May 25: In a dramatic and unprecedented move, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday expelled his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from both the party and the Yadav family for a period of six years. The decision, announced on social media, has shocked the political landscape of Bihar and exposed internal tensions within the influential political family.

Lalu Prasad’s Strong Message on Morality

Taking to the social media platform X, Lalu Prasad Yadav stated:

“Ignoring moral values in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behaviour of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values. Therefore, I remove him from the party and family.”

He further added that individuals were free to decide whether to maintain personal ties with Tej Pratap Yadav:

“He is capable of understanding what’s right and wrong. Whosoever maintains relations with him should do so at their own discretion.”

Also Read: Nandini Gupta Shines in Traditional Attire at Miss World Fashion Show

Viral Photos Spark Fallout

The expulsion came in the wake of viral images and a video showing Tej Pratap with a woman named Anushka Yadav, reportedly his long-term partner. One image showed her performing Karva Chauth rituals for Tej Pratap. The couple’s 12-year relationship came into the public domain without prior consultation with the family, sources said.

Tejashwi Yadav Breaks Silence

Leader of the Opposition in Bihar and Tej Pratap’s younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav, reacted cautiously, emphasizing the separation of personal and political matters.

“Personal life and political life are different. But we came to know about this only through media. The family was not informed,” he said.

He defended the party’s image and supported his father’s decision, stating:

“As public representatives, we are expected to maintain dignity. We do not support actions that damage the party or family’s credibility.”

History of Controversy

Tej Pratap Yadav, an MLA from Hassanpur and former minister for Environment and Climate Change in Bihar, has long been a controversial figure. Known for his eccentric public behaviour and outspoken statements, his strained relations with family members — including his ex-wife Aishwarya Rai — have repeatedly made headlines.

Political Implications

The fallout indicates deeper discord within the Yadav household, with analysts viewing the move as Lalu Prasad’s attempt to safeguard the party’s image and reassert discipline. With Tejashwi Yadav seen as the political heir, the latest development could mark a permanent shift in the RJD’s internal dynamics.