Tejashwi Yadav Declared Undisputed CM Face of INDIA Bloc in Bihar

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha on Friday asserted that Tejashwi Yadav is the “undisputed Chief Ministerial face” of the INDIA bloc in Bihar, putting an end to any speculation regarding the coalition’s leadership ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

“Tejashwi’s Leadership a Universal Truth,” says Manoj Jha

Speaking to the media in Patna, Jha drew an analogy:

“The way the sun rises in the east and it is a universal truth, similarly Tejashwi Yadav is the CM face of the INDIA bloc — it is a universal truth.”

He recalled that Tejashwi led the Grand Alliance in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, where RJD emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats. Jha further pointed to Tejashwi’s achievements during his 17-month stint as Deputy Chief Minister, noting his focus on job creation and welfare schemes that were well-received across party lines.

INDIA Bloc Unites Behind Tejashwi

Following a high-level meeting at the RJD office in Patna, leaders from key INDIA bloc constituents — including Congress, CPI-ML, CPI, CPI(M), and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) — unanimously endorsed Tejashwi Yadav as the head of the alliance’s coordination committee and their CM candidate for Bihar.

RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari said,

“The people of Bihar — 14 crore of them — have great faith in Tejashwi Yadav.”

On being questioned about Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru’s careful statements on the CM face, Tiwari responded,

“There is unity and clarity in the Mahagathbandhan. Krishna Allavaru also reflected that during the joint press conference. There is no confusion.”

NDA Downplays the Announcement

Reacting to the INDIA bloc’s declaration, JD(U) leader and Rural Works Department Minister Ashok Choudhary dismissed the development.

“We are not concerned with what’s happening in the Mahagathbandhan. They are rejected people. Our focus is on the NDA, our achievements, and what we will take to the people,” Choudhary said.

INDIA Bloc Gears Up for a Tough Fight

The formal announcement of Tejashwi Yadav’s leadership is expected to energize the Grand Alliance as it prepares to take on the NDA in what is anticipated to be a fiercely contested election later this year.