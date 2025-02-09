Public is Real Master in Democracy: Tejashwi Yadav on Delhi Polls Outcome

Patna: The recent landslide victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Delhi Assembly elections has set the stage for a significant political shift. The impact of this victory extends beyond the national capital, influencing the political discourse in Bihar as the state gears up for the 2025 Assembly elections.

The resounding success of the BJP in Delhi, where the party formed the government after a 27-year hiatus, has reinvigorated its cadre and strengthened the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav’s Response: Democracy in Action

Reacting to the outcome of the Delhi elections, Bihar’s Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, acknowledged the power of democracy, stating, “The public is the real master and decides who will come to power. That is the beauty of democracy.”

However, he also took a jibe at the BJP’s claims of replicating its Delhi success in Bihar, saying, “This is Bihar; you will have to explain here. The situation in Bihar is different from Delhi.”

Tejashwi’s remarks highlight the contrasting political dynamics between the two states. While Delhi’s urban electorate largely favored BJP’s governance model, Bihar’s socio-political fabric is more diverse, with caste equations and regional alliances playing a critical role in elections.

BJP’s Confidence in Bihar Elections

Following the Delhi victory, NDA leaders in Bihar have intensified their election strategies. Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi remarked, “Delhi is just a glimpse; Bihar is still left.”

This statement underscores the BJP’s determination to carry forward its electoral momentum and target an ambitious 225-seat victory out of 243 in the upcoming Bihar elections.

BJP leaders see the Delhi results as a testament to growing public support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and governance model.

With successive wins in Haryana and Delhi, the party is focusing on expanding its grassroots reach in Bihar. The NDA, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)], is rallying its alliance partners to contest the elections under a unified leadership.

Strengthening the NDA’s Bihar Campaign

To capitalize on the Delhi victory, NDA leaders have embarked on an aggressive campaign strategy, including:

Organizing Workers’ Conferences – NDA has initiated joint workers’ meetings across Bihar to mobilize party cadres and ensure a cohesive campaign. Targeting Key Voter Demographics – The alliance is focusing on youth, women, and marginalized communities to broaden its support base. Showcasing Development Achievements – BJP and JD(U) leaders are highlighting infrastructural advancements, employment schemes, and welfare policies implemented under the NDA government. Countering Opposition Allegations – The alliance is actively countering narratives put forth by Tejashwi Yadav and the opposition, positioning itself as the only viable alternative for Bihar’s progress.

Challenges for NDA in Bihar

Despite the optimism surrounding BJP’s performance in Delhi, the political battleground in Bihar presents unique challenges: