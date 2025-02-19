Tejashwi Yadav Slams Nitish Kumar Government Over Rising Crime in Bihar

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has launched a fresh attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing his administration of failing to control the worsening law and order situation in the state.

Tejashwi Yadav Condemns Government on Social Media

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Tejashwi Yadav criticized the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government, referring to its rule as “Rakshasa Raj” (demonic rule). He alleged that Bihar has been witnessing an alarming rise in crimes since January 2025.

Tejashwi shared an animated image along with his post, captioned, “The government is unconscious. Bloodshed in Bihar!” He also listed over 137 criminal incidents, including murders, shootings, and assaults, across various districts such as Bhojpur, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Supaul, Saharsa, Rohtas, Kaimur, and Vaishali.

His post gained significant traction online, with citizens expressing concerns over the deteriorating safety conditions in the state.

RJD Leader Highlights Recent Crime Incidents

In his detailed post, Tejashwi highlighted specific violent incidents that have occurred across Bihar, including:

A youth shot dead in Darbhanga

A policeman killed in Kaimur’s Bhabhua police station area

A double murder in Sasaram

A young couple murdered

Two individuals shot dead in Bhojpur

A man killed with sharp weapons in Vaishali

An elderly man shot in Muzaffarpur

A child murdered in Rohtas

A young man beaten to death in Bettiah

A shopkeeper shot dead in Ara

An electrician shot dead in East Champaran

Crime Statistics Paint a Grim Picture

Bihar has consistently ranked among the top states for violent crimes. According to official records:

Bihar reported 3,336 cases related to land disputes in 2021—the highest in the country.

The state recorded 2,799 murder cases, ranking second after Uttar Pradesh.

Attacks on police and government officials reached 150 cases, the highest in India.

These figures indicate a persistent struggle to control crime despite the government’s claims of maintaining law and order.

Nitish Kumar Defends His Administration

In response to Tejashwi Yadav’s allegations, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has defended his government’s track record. He often contrasts the current situation with the pre-2005 era when crime was rampant.

Speaking at a public event, Kumar stated, “The situation that prevailed in Bihar till 2005 is not hidden from anyone. People were afraid to step out of their houses in the evening. Today, people roam around till late at night.”

Despite these assurances, public concern remains high, with opposition leaders and citizens questioning the administration’s effectiveness in tackling crime.

Tejashwi’s ‘Crime Bulletin’ Strategy

The RJD leader has taken an aggressive stance in keeping the public informed about criminal activities in Bihar. He frequently publishes ‘crime bulletins’ on social media, highlighting recent incidents and criticizing the government for its alleged inefficiency.

Political analysts believe that Tejashwi Yadav’s focused campaign on crime and governance could be an attempt to position himself as the alternative to Nitish Kumar in the upcoming elections.

Public Sentiment and Future Implications

With law and order becoming a central issue in Bihar’s political discourse, the Nitish Kumar government faces mounting pressure to address rising crime rates. If the trend continues, it may have a significant impact on the state’s political landscape, influencing voter sentiment ahead of the next assembly elections.