Tejashwi Yadav Urges PM Modi to Overhaul Reservation Policies After Caste Census

Bihar Leader of Opposition and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has written a detailed letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging a comprehensive review of social protection and reservation policies following the inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming national census.

Yadav shared the letter on social media platform X on Saturday. It was written a day earlier on Friday.

Caste Census: First Step Towards Social Justice

Tejashwi emphasized that conducting a caste census is merely a starting point for long-overdue systemic reforms in India’s social structure. He insisted that the collected data must not be limited to storage but should become a catalyst for change.

“The arbitrary cap on reservations must be reconsidered. The millions who have struggled for this census await not just data but dignity, not just enumeration but empowerment,” Yadav stated.

Call for Proportional Political Representation

Yadav highlighted that the upcoming delimitation exercise should reflect the ground realities exposed by caste data, advocating for proportional representation of OBCs (Other Backward Classes) and EBCs (Economically Backward Classes) in state assemblies and Parliament.

He further pointed out that these communities have been systematically excluded from key decision-making roles, and that it is time the political structure mirrors the social composition of the nation.

Also Read: 8th Pay Commission Incoming: Central Govt Set to Announce Big Salary Boost!

Private Sector Must Reflect Social Justice Goals

In a significant inclusion, the RJD leader called for private sector accountability, stating that companies that benefit from public resources like tax subsidies, land grants, and infrastructure support should be expected to uphold social justice imperatives.

“The private sector cannot remain insulated from the responsibility of representing the social diversity of India,” Yadav wrote.

Bihar’s Caste Survey Sets the Precedent

Referring to Bihar’s caste survey, which revealed that OBCs and EBCs make up nearly 63% of the state’s population, Yadav argued that similar national-level data could challenge long-standing myths and lead to genuine transformation.

He criticized the central government’s initial opposition to the survey, noting that this new move marks a belated acknowledgment of marginalized voices.

RJD Assures Constructive Cooperation

Yadav concluded by assuring the Prime Minister of Bihar’s full cooperation in leveraging the caste census findings for meaningful reform. He framed the current moment as a historic crossroads, urging the government to act with vision and courage.