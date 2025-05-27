Tejashwi Yadav Welcomes Baby Boy, Becomes Father for the Second Time

Patna: Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav announced on Tuesday that he and his wife Rajshree Yadav have welcomed a baby boy, marking the couple’s second child.

Sharing the good news on social media platforms X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, Tejashwi posted:

“Good morning, Finally the wait is over! Very grateful, blessed and happy to announce the arrival of our little son. Jai Hanuman!”

A Growing Family

The couple’s first child, daughter Katyayani, was born in March 2023. With the arrival of their baby boy, the Yadav household is now blessed with two children, adding to the celebrations for the extended Lalu Prasad Yadav family.

Warm Wishes from Family Members

Tejashwi’s elder sister and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti was among the first to extend her wishes:

“Many congratulations to Tejashwi and Rajshree on the arrival of the newborn in our family! May God give lots of love and happiness to this new baby.”

Another sister, Rohini Acharya, also congratulated the couple and the entire family:

“Today, a new little member, Bal Gopal Junior Tejashwi, has arrived in our family’s courtyard… Special congratulations to Papa and Maa.”

She expressed joy for the family, including Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, and wished continued happiness for their household.

A Family Reunion in Kolkata

In preparation for the baby’s birth, Tejashwi had traveled to Kolkata on Sunday. He was later joined by his parents and sister Misa Bharti on Monday evening to celebrate the new addition to the family.

Celebrations Amid Political Activity

The news brought a moment of celebration and warmth for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), even as the political environment in Bihar remains intense. Supporters and well-wishers took to social media to pour in congratulatory messages and blessings for the newborn and the entire Yadav family.