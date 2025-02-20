Telangana: 14-Year-Old Student Dies of Heart Attack

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred in Telangana’s Kamareddy district, where a 14-year-old 10th-grade student, Sri Nidhi, passed away due to a heart attack.

Sudden Health Deterioration While Going to School

Sri Nidhi, a native of Singaraipally village in Ramareddy Mandal, was staying in Kamareddy for her studies. On Thursday morning, while on her way to school, she suddenly experienced severe chest pain near the school premises and collapsed unconscious.

Also Read: Telangana: Senior Advocate Dies After Suffering Heart Attack in High Court

Efforts to Save Her Were Unsuccessful

A teacher present at the scene immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors provided initial medical aid. However, as there was no response, she was taken to another hospital. There, doctors attempted to revive her through CPR, but all efforts failed, and she was declared dead.

School in Mourning, Family Devastated

Later, Sri Nidhi’s body was shifted to her native village, Singaraipally. Her sudden demise cast a pall of sorrow over the school, with teachers and students expressing deep grief over the tragic loss.