Telangana

Telangana: 16-Year-Old Student Found Dead by Suicide in khammam Hostel

A tragic incident unfolded at Sri Chaitanya Junior College near Yellandu Crossroads in Khammam, where a first-year intermediate student, D Yoga Nandini (16), was found dead in her hostel room.

Uma Devi21 February 2025 - 16:29
Telangana: 16-Year-Old Student Found Dead by Suicide in khammam Hostel
Telangana: 16-Year-Old Student Found Dead by Suicide in khammam Hostel

Khammam, Telangana: A tragic incident unfolded at Sri Chaitanya Junior College near Yellandu Crossroads in Khammam, where a first-year intermediate student, D Yoga Nandini (16), was found dead in her hostel room.

Student Found Hanging in Hostel Room

According to police reports, Nandini attended her morning study hours on Friday. However, she was later discovered hanging from the ceiling fan in her room. The reason behind her extreme step remains unknown.

Student’s Background

Nandini hailed from Chintalagudem in Yetapaka Mandal, located in the Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district of Andhra Pradesh. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident to determine the possible reasons behind the suicide.

Authorities Investigate Tragic Death

Police officials are working to gather more details and are expected to question students and faculty members at the junior college. The incident has raised concerns about student mental health and hostel supervision.

Rising Concerns Over Student Suicides in Telangana

This incident adds to the growing number of student suicides in Telangana, particularly in educational institutions with high academic pressure. Experts and activists urge authorities to implement better counseling facilities and mental health support systems in colleges and hostels.

Tags
Uma Devi21 February 2025 - 16:29

Related Articles

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy addresses a gathering on women's SHG empowerment initiatives

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Targets to Turn 1 Crore Women into Crorepatis, Plans Mega Rally with PM Modi

21 February 2025 - 19:10
Telangana Students Drive Groundbreaking AI Project to Preserve Telugu Language

Telangana Students Drive Groundbreaking AI Project to Preserve Telugu Language

21 February 2025 - 18:39
RRB Group D Recruitment: Last Date Extended, Check New Deadlines Here

RRB Group D Recruitment: Last Date Extended, Check New Deadlines Here

21 February 2025 - 18:05
elangana CM Revanth Reddy laid the Foundation Stone for Construction of New Indiramma Housing & Medical College

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy laid the Foundation Stone for Construction of New Indiramma Housing & Medical College

21 February 2025 - 17:56
Back to top button