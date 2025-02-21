Telangana: 16-Year-Old Student Found Dead by Suicide in khammam Hostel

Khammam, Telangana: A tragic incident unfolded at Sri Chaitanya Junior College near Yellandu Crossroads in Khammam, where a first-year intermediate student, D Yoga Nandini (16), was found dead in her hostel room.

Student Found Hanging in Hostel Room

According to police reports, Nandini attended her morning study hours on Friday. However, she was later discovered hanging from the ceiling fan in her room. The reason behind her extreme step remains unknown.

Student’s Background

Nandini hailed from Chintalagudem in Yetapaka Mandal, located in the Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district of Andhra Pradesh. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident to determine the possible reasons behind the suicide.

Authorities Investigate Tragic Death

Police officials are working to gather more details and are expected to question students and faculty members at the junior college. The incident has raised concerns about student mental health and hostel supervision.

Rising Concerns Over Student Suicides in Telangana

This incident adds to the growing number of student suicides in Telangana, particularly in educational institutions with high academic pressure. Experts and activists urge authorities to implement better counseling facilities and mental health support systems in colleges and hostels.