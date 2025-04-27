Telangana: 17-Year-Old Student Commits Suicide After Failing Intermediate Exam

Hyderabad: A heartbreaking incident occurred in Hassanabad Town, Siddipet District, Telangana, where a 17-year-old student took her own life after failing her Intermediate First Year exams.

Mental Stress Due to Exam Failure

According to local police, Sanjana, a resident of Teachers Colony in Hassanabad, had recently completed her Intermediate First Year. The results were announced three days ago, and she was devastated after failing in her exams. The immense mental pressure from the failure led to her tragic decision.

Suicide in the Absence of Family Members

On the day of the incident, Sanjana was alone at home when she took the extreme step of ending her life. She hanged herself in her residence, leaving her family and community in shock.

Police Action and Investigation

Upon receiving the news, local police rushed to the scene and subsequently transferred the body to Hassanabad Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident and are looking into any potential contributing factors.

Grief and Awareness on Mental Health

This unfortunate event has raised concerns about the mental health and emotional well-being of students, especially during examination periods. Many are calling for better support systems for students facing academic pressure.