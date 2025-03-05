Telangana: Over 17,000 Students Skip First Day of Intermediate Exams

Hyderabad: The first day of the Intermediate Public Examinations in Telangana witnessed the absence of over 17,000 first-year students for the Second Language Paper – I on Wednesday. Out of the 5,14,184 students registered for the exam, only 4,96,899 appeared.

Despite the large-scale participation, two malpractice cases were reported—one each from Hanamkonda and Warangal districts. The examinations were conducted smoothly across 1,532 centers in the State.

Students Complain of Inadequate Facilities

Some students in Hyderabad raised concerns about inadequate facilities in certain exam centers. Complaints included the lack of wall clocks in examination halls, making it difficult to track time. A parent, whose child appeared for the exam at a private junior college in ECIL, expressed disappointment over the unavailability of clocks and the restriction on wearing normal wristwatches.

However, officials from the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TG BIE) clarified that a bell was rung every 30 minutes to alert students about the remaining time.

Relaxation in Reporting Time, QR Code Integration in Hall Tickets

Although the last reporting time was fixed at 8:45 AM, the TG BIE provided a five-minute grace period to accommodate late arrivals. In a significant move, hall tickets were embedded with a QR code linked to the respective exam center location, allowing students to navigate easily.

Traffic Congestion in Hyderabad

Following the exam, traffic congestion was reported in multiple areas of Hyderabad, particularly from Kukatpally Y-Junction to JNTU-Hyderabad, due to the heavy movement of students returning home alongside regular vehicular traffic.

The Telangana Intermediate exams will continue in the coming days, with authorities ensuring smooth conduct and addressing logistical challenges faced by students.