Telangana: 21-Year-Old and Pet Dog Die in Lower Manair Dam Incident

Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking incident, a 21-year-old youth from Telangana’s Karimnagar district drowned along with his pet dog in the Lower Manair Dam on Saturday evening.

Victim Identified as Sai Trilochan Rao

The victim has been identified as Sai Trilochan Rao, a resident of Padmanagar, Karimnagar. According to eyewitnesses, he went to the dam for a casual evening outing with his pet dog.

Accident Happened When Dog Entered the Water

Trilochan Rao had reportedly tied the dog’s leash around his wrist. As the dog entered the water, his foot slipped on the dam’s edge. Unable to regain his balance and with the leash still tied, he was pulled into the water.

Rescue Operation and Recovery

Emergency teams were immediately informed, and search and rescue operations were launched. Both the youth and his pet dog’s bodies were recovered after a short search.

Community in Shock Over Tragic Incident

The incident has left the local community devastated. Residents expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the young man and his loyal pet. Social media was also flooded with condolences and messages of grief.

Authorities Urge Caution Around Water Bodies

Authorities have issued a public advisory urging people to be cautious while visiting water bodies, especially during the summer months. Such tragic incidents are preventable with safety awareness and care.