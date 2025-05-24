Telangana: 210 Kg Ganja Seized, 4 Arrested in Drug Racket Bust

Warangal: In a dramatic and well-coordinated operation, Telangana police arrested four individuals involved in a large-scale ganja smuggling operation in Warangal district.

The accused had devised a unique method to transport the contraband by creating a hidden compartment beneath a tractor.

Police Seize 210 Kg Ganja, Tractor, Car, and Mobile Phones

According to Narcotics DSP Saidulu, during a routine vehicle inspection near Ursugutta Ground in Warangal, officers intercepted a suspicious tractor and car. Upon thorough inspection, the police discovered a special concealed chamber under the tractor carrying 210 kilograms of ganja.

The seized cannabis is estimated to be worth approximately ₹1.05 crore (10.5 million INR) in the illegal drug market. The police also confiscated a car, a tractor, and five mobile phones from the accused, strengthening the case with technical evidence.

Ganja Was Being Transported from Khammam to Hyderabad

Initial investigations revealed that the smuggled ganja was sourced from Khammam district in Andhra Pradesh and was en route to Hyderabad via Warangal. The accused had hoped to bypass security by hiding the drugs in agricultural machinery, a tactic commonly seen in films.

Police Launch Full-Scale Investigation

The Warangal police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigations are ongoing to uncover the entire drug network and potential buyers in Hyderabad.

Authorities Urge Public Vigilance

Officials have urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities. The Telangana police continue to crack down on drug trafficking operations with heightened surveillance and intelligence-based action.