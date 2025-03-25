Telangana: 29-Year-Old Commits Suicide Over Massive Betting Loss

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 29-year-old youth, Somesh, died by suicide after allegedly losing ₹2 lakh in cricket betting. The incident took place in Gowdavalli, under the Medchal Police Station limits.

Youth Ends Life After Betting Loss

According to reports, Somesh, a resident of Gundla Pochampally, had been involved in online cricket betting. After suffering a huge financial loss of ₹2 lakh, he fell into depression. Unable to cope with the pressure, he laid down on railway tracks in Gowdavalli and ended his life.

Investigation Underway

Passersby noticed the body on the railway tracks and alerted the police. Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation into the betting racket that led to this unfortunate incident.

Growing Concern Over Online Betting

This incident has once again highlighted the dangers of online betting, which has been claiming lives across the country. Authorities have been urging the public to stay away from illegal betting platforms, warning of financial ruin and psychological distress.

Police Advisory

Officials have advised the youth to avoid online gambling and betting apps, emphasizing the legal consequences and risks. They also urged parents and guardians to stay vigilant about their children’s online activities.