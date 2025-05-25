Telangana: 31-Year-Old Man Dies by Suicide Due to Childlessness

Nirmal: A tragic incident was reported in the Dhobi Galli area of Kubeer Mandal Headquarters in Nirmal district, where a 31-year-old man ended his life reportedly due to distress over not having children.

Man Commits Suicide After Six Years of Childless Marriage

The deceased has been identified as Subhash, a resident of Dhobi Galli. According to Sub-Inspector P. Ravinder, Subhash had been married for six years, but he and his wife had not been blessed with children.

Family members stated that the lack of children deeply affected Subhash emotionally and mentally, leading to growing depression over the years. On Saturday, in a heartbreaking act, he reportedly used a saree to hang himself from a ceiling fan inside his home.

Police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by the family and shifted the body to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination.

Mental Health Concerns Rise Over Family Pressure

This incident highlights the increasing emotional toll on individuals facing fertility challenges in traditional societies. Mental health professionals stress the need for family and societal support, as well as timely psychological counseling, to help individuals cope with such personal struggles.