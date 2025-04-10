Telangana: ₹51 Lakh Robbery at Singareni Collieries Quarters in Khammam

Hyderabad: A significant robbery took place in the early hours of Wednesday at the PV Narasimha Rao Centenary Colony, located on the outskirts of Sathupalli town in Khammam district, Telangana.

The colony is primarily occupied by employees of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

Burglars Target Locked Homes

According to reports from Singareni staff and local police, masked intruders entered the colony between 1:00 AM and 3:00 AM, specifically targeting homes that were unoccupied at the time. The thieves broke open locks of six houses and looted valuables.

₹51.8 Lakh Worth of Valuables Stolen

Police have confirmed that valuables worth ₹51.8 lakh were stolen during the heist. The items included gold jewelry, cash, and other high-value possessions. The burglars appeared to have planned the operation in advance, taking advantage of the low-security setup.

Police Investigation Underway

Upon receiving the complaint, Kallur ACP Raghu and his team promptly visited the scene. A detailed investigation was launched, including the examination of CCTV footage from the colony. Based on the footage, authorities have identified three suspects believed to be involved.

Security Concerns at Employee Colonies

This incident has sparked concerns about the lack of security in employee housing colonies, especially those situated in remote industrial areas. Local residents have urged authorities to install more surveillance cameras and deploy security personnel to prevent such crimes in the future.