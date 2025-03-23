Telangana: 8th Grade Student Attempts Suicide at Kasturba School

Hyderabad: A shocking incident took place at Kasturba School in Rajapur Mandal, Mahbubnagar district, Telangana, where an 8th-grade student, Vaishnavi, attempted suicide after alleged harassment by senior students and a teacher.

Student Overdoses on Paracetamol, Rushed to Hospital

According to reports, the student consumed an excessive amount of paracetamol pills, which led to a serious health deterioration. She was immediately rushed to the government hospital in Jadcherla, where doctors have confirmed that her condition is now stable.

Student Alleges Harassment by Seniors and a Teacher

Vaishnavi claimed that senior students and a teacher not only scolded her but also used offensive language, which left her mentally distressed and led to the extreme step.

School Staff Accused of Suppressing the Incident

The school administration allegedly tried to cover up the matter and pressured the student’s parents to take her home without escalating the issue. Reports also suggest that the parents were coerced into staying silent.

Investigation Underway, Parents Demand Justice

The incident has raised serious concerns regarding bullying and teacher misconduct in educational institutions. Authorities have launched an investigation, and the student’s condition remains stable as further inquiries continue.

Key Highlights of the Incident:

✔ Location: Kasturba School, Rajapur Mandal, Mahbubnagar, Telangana

✔ Victim: Vaishnavi, 8th-grade student

✔ Cause: Alleged harassment by seniors and a teacher

✔ Health Status: Stable after hospital treatment

✔ Investigation: Authorities looking into the case, parents demand action