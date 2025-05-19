Telangana: ABVP Submits Petition Against TAFRC’s Engineering Fee Hike Plan

Hyderabad: ABVP Submits Petition to Telangana Higher Education Council Chairman Against Fee Hike. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Hyderabad recently submitted a petition to Professor Balakishore Reddy, the Chairman of the Telangana State Higher Education Council, urging him to reject the proposed fee hike for engineering colleges.

The student organization expressed strong opposition to the recommendation made by the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulation Committee (TAFRC), which suggested the fee increment for engineering courses.

ABVP’s Strong Opposition to Fee Hike

According to ABVP’s Hyderabad City Secretary, Prithvi Teja, the TAFRC’s proposal, which would allow engineering colleges to raise their fees at will, is seen as detrimental to students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. The proposal to increase fees goes against the current policy that permits fee hikes once every three years. The ABVP believes that private engineering colleges are already overcharging students, and the fee hike would exacerbate the financial burden on students.

TAFRC’s Fee Proposal and ABVP’s Concerns

The TAFRC’s decision to allow engineering colleges to raise fees without stringent checks has led to concerns about the transparency of fee structures. Many private colleges are allegedly inflating audit reports to justify the hike, and the ABVP has raised alarm over the increasing fees for students who are already paying hefty sums as donations for admission. The student body is accusing private college managements of attempting to extract more money from students under the guise of donations, with amounts reaching up to lakhs.

The ABVP also criticized the practices of some private institutions that collect large sums of money in the form of donations, adding to the already high tuition fees. These practices have been described as unfair and exploitative, with private colleges focusing on their profit motives at the expense of the students’ financial wellbeing.

Telangana Higher Education Department’s Stance

In response to the ABVP’s concerns, senior officials from the Department of Higher Education have reportedly rejected the proposal to increase fees for engineering colleges. This indicates that the government is not ready to allow arbitrary fee hikes and is committed to protecting students’ interests. Despite the rejection, there are still questions about how private colleges manage fee structures and whether the government can do more to ensure fairness in fee regulation.

The Need for Transparent Fee Structures in Private Engineering Colleges

The issue of fee hikes in private engineering colleges has become a contentious one in Telangana. While some colleges argue that the fee increase is necessary to meet rising operational costs, student organizations like ABVP argue that it is only a way to further burden the already struggling student community. They call for more stringent regulations and transparency in how fees are determined and managed by private educational institutions.