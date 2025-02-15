Telangana

Telangana: ACB Arrests District Panchayat Officer for Accepting Bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Telangana has arrested District Panchayat Officer Bogam Shyam Sunder and Panchayat Secretary Ketham Praveen Kumar for accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.

Fouzia Farhana15 February 2025 - 16:58
Telangana: ACB Arrests District Panchayat Officer for Accepting Bribe
Telangana: ACB Arrests District Panchayat Officer for Accepting Bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Telangana has arrested District Panchayat Officer Bogam Shyam Sunder and Panchayat Secretary Ketham Praveen Kumar for accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.

The officials were caught red-handed on Friday after they demanded and accepted the bribe for providing an official favor.

Demand for Bribe and Exchange of Favor

The officers had initially demanded Rs 3 lakh – Rs 2 lakh for Sunder and Rs 1 lakh for Kumar – in return for agreeing to restore a dug-up road near the complainant’s property and for clearing a notice issued by the District Panchayat Office. However, the bribe amount was settled at Rs 2 lakh – Rs 1.5 lakh for Sunder and Rs 50,000 for Kumar.

Also Read: Telangana Ration Card Status 2025: Track Your Application Online

Recovery of Tainted Money

The ACB recovered the Rs 2 lakh bribe from Kumar’s possession. A chemical test on the backpack of Kumar, which had come into contact with the tainted money, confirmed the presence of the bribe.

Both Sunder and Kumar were arrested and produced before the 1st Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court in Nampally, Hyderabad. They are facing charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

This arrest is part of the ongoing efforts by the ACB to tackle corruption in government offices in Telangana.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana15 February 2025 - 16:58

Related Articles

Rahul Gandhi Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Discusses Cabinet Expansion and Muslim Representation

Rahul Gandhi Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Discusses Cabinet Expansion and Muslim Representation

15 February 2025 - 17:55
Meet Hemant, the "Amitabh Bachchan" of Adilabad: A 15-Year-Old With a 6.8 Feet Height and Big Dreams

Meet Hemant, the “Amitabh Bachchan” of Adilabad: A 15-Year-Old With a 6.8 Feet Height and Big Dreams

15 February 2025 - 17:33
Hygiene Outrage: Kakatiya University Hostel Serves Infected Meals!

Hygiene Outrage: Kakatiya University Hostel Serves Infected Meals!

15 February 2025 - 17:29
Telangana Public Holidays for 2025: Here’s the Full Schedule

Telangana Public Holidays for 2025: Here’s the Full Schedule

15 February 2025 - 17:05
Back to top button