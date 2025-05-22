Telangana ACB Arrests Mission Bhagiratha DEE for Accepting ₹1 Lakh Bribe

Suryapet: In a high-drama operation resembling a movie scene, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught Islavath Vinod, a Deputy Executive Engineer (DEE) with the Mission Bhagiratha scheme, red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh from a contractor.

Background: Past Bribery Allegations in Makthal

Previously, Vinod had served as an Assistant Engineer (AE) in Makthal, Narayanpet district. During his tenure there, he allegedly demanded ₹20 lakh from a contractor to write the Measurement Book (MB), a crucial document for clearing contractor bills.

Bribe Demand Continued After Transfer

Even after being transferred to Suryapet as DEE last year, Vinod allegedly retained the MB file with him. He reportedly told the contractor that he would not proceed with the work unless a bribe was paid, despite being no longer assigned to Makthal.

Follow for More details: munsifdaily.com

Contractor Approaches ACB After Repeated Demands

Unable to meet Vinod’s demands, the contractor finally approached the ACB and lodged a complaint. Following guidance from ACB officials, the contractor agreed to hand over the bribe as part of a trap operation.

Also Read: Telangana Govt to Deposit Cosmetic Charges Directly into Students’ Bank Accounts

Arrested After 10-Kilometre Car Chase

The trap was laid at a food court near the Kodad bypass road in Suryapet. As planned, the contractor offered the bribe, and Vinod arrived in his car, picking up the contractor. However, upon noticing the presence of ACB officials, Vinod panicked, pushed the contractor out of the car, and attempted to flee with the money.

ACB officials pursued him for approximately 10 kilometers before successfully apprehending him and recovering the bribe amount.

ACB Investigation Underway

The ACB has registered a case and is conducting a detailed investigation. Sources indicate that further inquiries will determine if additional officials were involved in the bribery ring or if similar complaints exist against the accused.