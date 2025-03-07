Telangana ACB Catches Dharmapuri Municipal Commissioner Red-Handed for Bribery

Telangana

Hyderabad: In a significant operation against corruption, Kandukuri Srinivas, the Municipal Commissioner of Dharmapuri, Jagtial District, was apprehended by Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 20,000 from a complainant.

The bribe was sought in exchange for providing several official favors, including expediting the clearance of pending salary bills and forwarding important files.

Bribe Demanded for Official Favors

According to the Telangana ACB, Kandukuri Srinivas accepted the bribe for the following reasons:

  • Sending files related to various programs from the Engineering Section to the Additional Collector for approval.
  • Clearing pending salary bills of the complainant.
  • Forwarding an MOU concerning the complainant’s services to the Director, Regional Center for Urban Environment Studies at Osmania University, Hyderabad.

The ACB conducted a swift operation, apprehending Srinivas while he was accepting the bribe amount. The Telangana ACB is now investigating the case further, ensuring that strict action is taken against the corrupt official.

Also Read: Telangana Cadaver Dogs Deployed to Trace Trapped Workers at SLBC Tunnel Site

Fight Against Corruption

This case highlights the ongoing efforts by the Telangana ACB to eliminate corruption within government departments. Citizens are encouraged to report corrupt practices to ensure transparency and accountability in public offices.

Report Corruption Confidentially

The Telangana ACB offers a confidential hotline (1064) for individuals to report corruption anonymously. Citizens are urged to use this service to help expose corrupt officials and assist in the state’s effort to maintain integrity within the government.

Key Highlights:

  • Dharmapuri Municipal Commissioner caught accepting a bribe of Rs. 20,000.
  • The bribe was accepted in exchange for several official favors, including salary clearance and document forwarding.
  • Telangana ACB is continuing investigations into the matter.
  • Dial 1064 to report corruption in Telangana confidentially.

This development serves as a reminder that the Telangana ACB remains vigilant in its fight against corruption, aiming to uphold the standards of transparency and fairness within government offices.

