Telangana

Telangana ACB Nabs Agriculture Officer Red-Handed While Taking ₹10,000 Bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana has caught a government official red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹10,000.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf6 November 2025 - 21:58
Telangana ACB Nabs Agriculture Officer Red-Handed While Taking ₹10,000 Bribe
Telangana ACB Nabs Agriculture Officer Red-Handed While Taking ₹10,000 Bribe

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana has caught a government official red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹10,000. The accused, G. Sandeep, an Agriculture Extension Officer working under the Mandal Agriculture Officer’s office in Marripeda, Mahabubabad district, was arrested on Thursday.

According to ACB officials, Sandeep had allegedly demanded the bribe from a complainant to process and forward the Rythu Bheema compensation file of the complainant’s deceased father to higher authorities for approval. Acting on a formal complaint, the ACB laid a trap and apprehended the officer while he was accepting the money.

Also Read: TGSPDCL Launches ‘Currentolla Praja Baata’ to Enhance Power Supply and Consumer Services

Officials stated that the accused was taken into custody and that further investigation is underway to determine if more officials were involved in the bribery case. The tainted amount has been seized and will be produced as evidence in court.

The Telangana ACB has reiterated its commitment to eradicating corruption from public offices and has urged citizens to come forward and report any incidents of bribery. The Bureau assured that the identity of complainants and victims will be kept strictly confidential.

Citizens can report bribery cases to the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau through multiple channels:

Officials reminded that immediate action would be taken under the law against any government employee caught demanding or accepting a bribe.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf6 November 2025 - 21:58
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button