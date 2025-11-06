Telangana ACB Nabs Agriculture Officer Red-Handed While Taking ₹10,000 Bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana has caught a government official red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹10,000. The accused, G. Sandeep, an Agriculture Extension Officer working under the Mandal Agriculture Officer’s office in Marripeda, Mahabubabad district, was arrested on Thursday.

According to ACB officials, Sandeep had allegedly demanded the bribe from a complainant to process and forward the Rythu Bheema compensation file of the complainant’s deceased father to higher authorities for approval. Acting on a formal complaint, the ACB laid a trap and apprehended the officer while he was accepting the money.

Officials stated that the accused was taken into custody and that further investigation is underway to determine if more officials were involved in the bribery case. The tainted amount has been seized and will be produced as evidence in court.

The Telangana ACB has reiterated its commitment to eradicating corruption from public offices and has urged citizens to come forward and report any incidents of bribery. The Bureau assured that the identity of complainants and victims will be kept strictly confidential.

Citizens can report bribery cases to the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau through multiple channels:

Toll-Free Number: 1064

1064 WhatsApp: 9440446106

9440446106 Facebook: Telangana ACB

Telangana ACB Website: acb.telangana.gov.in

Officials reminded that immediate action would be taken under the law against any government employee caught demanding or accepting a bribe.