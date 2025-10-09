Telangana ACB Nabs Tahsildar and Private Person Over ₹2 Lakh Bribe for Land Mutation

Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday apprehended a Tahsildar and a private individual from Chityal Mandal for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹2,00,000 from a complainant.

According to ACB officials, the accused—identified as Gugulothu Krishna, Tahsildar of Chityal Mandal, and Gattu Ramesh, a private person—were caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount. The payment was reportedly made to expedite the mutation process of agricultural land and to facilitate the submission of a survey report pertaining to another piece of land owned by M/s Ratna Housing and Estates Private Limited to the Sub-Inspector of Chityal Police Station.

Officials confirmed that the entire transaction was conducted under ACB surveillance following a complaint lodged by the victim. Both individuals have been taken into custody, and further investigation into the case is underway.

The ACB reiterated its appeal to the public, urging citizens to report any instances of bribery or corruption involving government officials. Residents can contact the Telangana ACB through its Toll-Free Number 1064, WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), or the official website acb.telangana.gov.in.

Authorities have assured that the identity of complainants and victims will be kept strictly confidential to encourage citizens to come forward without fear.