Telangana ACB Nets Nalgonda Fire Officer for ₹8,000 Bribe in Firecracker License Case

Telangana’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday arrested A. Satyanarayana Reddy, Station Fire Officer of Nalgonda, after he was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹8,000 from a complainant.

According to ACB officials, the officer demanded the amount in exchange for processing a temporary licence application and issuing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) required to operate a firecracker shop in the district. Acting on a complaint, ACB sleuths laid a trap and apprehended Reddy while he was accepting the bribe amount.

The agency confirmed that legal proceedings are underway and that further investigation will determine whether the officer had engaged in similar corrupt practices in the past.

The Telangana ACB has urged citizens to report any instances of bribery by public officials. Complainants can reach the bureau through the toll-free number 1064, WhatsApp (9440446106), or social media handles such as Facebook (Telangana ACB) and X (@TelanganaACB). Reports can also be filed via the official website — https://acb.telangana.gov.in.

Authorities assured that the identity of complainants and victims will be kept strictly confidential, encouraging the public to actively help in the fight against corruption.