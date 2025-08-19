Telangana ACB Raids Municipal Office, Senior Assistant Caught Taking ₹15,000 Bribe

Vikarabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Tuesday conducted raids at the Tandur Municipal Office in Vikarabad district and caught Senior Assistant Ramesh red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹15,000.

According to ACB officials, a resident of Tandur town had recently constructed a shed on his land. To obtain a house number for the shed, he applied to the municipal office. However, Senior Assistant Ramesh allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹15,000 to process the application.

The resident, unwilling to pay the illegal amount, immediately approached the ACB and complained.

Based on the complaint, ACB DSP Anand Kumar and his team organized a trap. On Tuesday, raids were carried out at the Tandur Municipal Office, where Ramesh was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.

ACB officials have taken Ramesh into custody and seized the bribe amount. DSP Anand Kumar stated that further investigation is underway to determine whether other officials were also involved in the bribery case.