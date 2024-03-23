Telangana: ACB traps Sub-Registrar & Outsourcing employee taking Rs 19,200 bribe

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday caught a Sub-Registrar and data entry operator (outsourcing) when they were accepting a bribe amount of Rs 19,200.

On Friday, at about 1755 hours the Accused Officer (A0-1) Ms Tasleerna Mohammed, Sub-Registrar, Sub-Registrar Office, Mahabubabad, and (AO-2) Aleti Venkatesh, Data Entry Operator (Outsourcing), Sub-Registrar Office Mahabubabad were caught by ACB, Warangal Unit when they demanded and accepted the bribe of Rs 19,200 from the complainant Gudagani Harish of Danthalapally for doing official favour– “to process the work of registration of land purchased by the complainant at Danthalapally, a ACB statement said on Saturday.

The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of AO-2 at his instance.

The contact portion–inner flap of the right side back pocket of the AO-2’s pants yielded positive results in the chemical test. Apart from the above amount, the AO-2 was found in possession of unaccounted cash of Rs 1, 72,000.

Thereby the Accused Officers AO-1 86 AO-2 performed their public duty improperly and dishonestly.

Both the Accused Officers were being arrested and produced before the Special Court for SPE and ACB Cases-Cum-III Additional District & Sessions Judge, Warangal.