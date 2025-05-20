Telangana Accident: Wedding Bus Crashes into Parked Lorry, 4 Dead, 20 Injured

VIKARABAD: A devastating road accident took place near Rangapur in Parigi Mandal, Vikarabad district, when a private wedding bus rammed into a stationary lorry on the roadside.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, resulted in the death of four people and left more than 20 injured, with at least six in critical condition.

Victims Identified, Police Launch Investigation

The deceased have been identified as Mallesham, Sandeep, Balamani, and Hemalatha. All were part of a wedding group returning from an event in Parigi when the accident occurred on the Bijapur-Hyderabad National Highway.

Local authorities and emergency services rushed to the scene to rescue the injured and clear the traffic. The severely injured were initially taken to the government hospital in Parigi and later shifted to Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad for advanced medical care.

Eyewitness Reports and Preliminary Findings

According to preliminary reports, the bus was carrying over 60 passengers. The driver allegedly failed to notice the parked lorry due to poor visibility and collided with it at high speed. Police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Highway Traffic Severely Affected

The accident caused a major traffic jam on the highway, with vehicles stuck for several kilometers. Authorities took swift action to restore traffic flow and clear debris from the site.

Public Urged to Follow Road Safety Measures

The tragic incident has reignited concerns over road safety and night-time driving conditions in rural Telangana. Police officials have urged drivers to exercise caution, especially during night travel, and ensure vehicle lights and brakes are in proper working condition.