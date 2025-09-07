Telangana Advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir Escapes Major Accident as His Car Crashes into Divider

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and Telangana government advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir narrowly escaped a major accident on Saturday.

According to reports, his official vehicle met with an accident when the driver swerved to avoid another car but lost control, causing the vehicle to crash into a road divider. The impact was so severe that one of the car’s tires burst instantly.

Fortunately, Mohammed Ali Shabbir was not inside the vehicle at the time of the mishap, which saved him from potential injury.

Sources said the Congress veteran had traveled to Kamareddy along with a team of ministers to inspect the venue for party leader Rahul Gandhi’s upcoming public rally. It was during this visit that the accident occurred.

Party members and supporters expressed relief that Shabbir Ali remained safe, though the incident sparked concern for a brief moment.