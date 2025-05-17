Telangana Maintains Existing Age Criteria for Class I Admissions for 2025–26

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced that there will be no change in the age criterion for Class I admissions for the academic year 2025–26. While the Central government had recommended all states and union territories to align the minimum age for Class I admission to six plus years, the State has opted to continue with its existing policy of five plus years.

Admissions Under ‘Badi Bata’ to Begin June 6

As part of the State’s annual ‘Badi Bata’ (admission drive) in government and local body schools, the School Education Department Director, EV Narasimha Reddy, issued clear directives to enrol children who are five years and above into Class I. Schools have been asked to include eligible children from Anganwadis and nearby communities during the admission process, which begins on June 6.

CBSE, International Schools Follow Central Policy

Some private schools, particularly those affiliated with CBSE and international boards, have already implemented the Central government’s advisory, admitting only six plus aged children into Class I. However, government schools across Telangana will not be adopting this change for the upcoming academic year.

Community Involvement Encouraged for Smooth Admissions

To ensure smooth transitions for children into government schools, teachers have been instructed to engage with self-help groups, Anganwadi teachers, mothers’ committees, youth, and local leaders. Special focus will be on spreading awareness among parents.

Focus on AI-Based Learning Platforms

In a move to enhance foundational education, the department is also encouraging teachers to inform parents about AI-integrated learning platforms. These platforms will offer personalised content in Telugu, English, and Mathematics, aiming to boost reading and numeracy skills among early learners.

The decision underscores Telangana’s commitment to ensuring early childhood education access while preparing the system for a future shift in alignment with national norms.