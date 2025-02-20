Telangana Agriculture Officer Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe

In a recent crackdown, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Sai Shanthankumar, an Agriculture Department officer, in Bhadradri district’s Ashwapuram mandal for accepting a bribe of ₹30,000.

The incident occurred when the officer was caught red-handed accepting the illegal payment from a local individual in exchange for providing official favor in an agricultural matter. The ACB had been monitoring the officer’s activities based on prior complaints of corruption and misconduct.

ACB Action Against Corruption

The arrest of Sai Shanthankumar highlights the ongoing efforts by the ACB to curb corruption within government departments. The officer was apprehended in the act of receiving the bribe, and authorities seized the money as evidence.

Following the arrest, the ACB has vowed to continue its mission to fight corruption and promote transparency within public services. This operation sends a strong message to officials engaged in corrupt practices that stringent action will be taken.

The Growing Concern of Corruption in Telangana

Corruption within government departments remains a significant issue across Telangana. The ACB’s swift response to this bribery case is part of a larger initiative to target corrupt officials and ensure accountability at all levels of governance.

Sai Shanthankumar’s arrest serves as a reminder of the need for continued vigilance and action against corrupt practices in the state. The ACB has urged citizens to report any instances of corruption to help maintain the integrity of public services.

Call for Public Cooperation

The ACB has appealed to the public to assist in the fight against corruption by reporting any officials involved in bribery or unethical practices. Public cooperation is crucial in maintaining a transparent and accountable government system.