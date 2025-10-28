Telangana Allots 734 Acres to Musi River Corporation, Fast-Tracks ₹4,100 Cr ADB-Funded Revamp Project

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has fast-tracked the Musi River Development Project, calling it one of the state’s most ambitious urban rejuvenation initiatives. In a significant move, the government has issued orders transferring 734.07 acres of land to the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRTCL) to accelerate project execution.

The land, previously allocated to various public sector undertakings, has now been officially handed over to the Musi Corporation. The transferred plots include lands in Himayat Sagar, Budvel, Rajendranagar, and Shamshabad, covering areas that were earlier allotted to TEERL, IIPH, and Volantari, as well as land meant for the HMDA layout at Kotwalguda in Shamshabad mandal.

The state government has also finalized a loan agreement worth ₹4,100 crore with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to fund the project, while the Centre has granted in-principle approval for its implementation. A comprehensive master plan for the Musi River development is currently being prepared, and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is expected to be submitted to the Union Government in November.

To compensate companies affected by the recent land reallocation, the government has initiated the process of allotting alternative sites in the proposed ‘Future City’ project. Meanwhile, the state’s Finance Department has already sanctioned ₹375 crore for cleaning and rejuvenating the Musi river.

Work is underway to remove unauthorized constructions along the riverbanks and clear accumulated waste from the riverbed. The government aims to develop both sides of the 110-km Musi River stretch, double the previously planned 55 km, transforming it into a major urban green corridor.

As part of the redevelopment, the Musi Riverfront will feature new roads, cycling tracks, walking trails, landscaped parks, and recreational green zones, offering citizens a cleaner and more accessible public space.