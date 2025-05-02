Telangana and Hyderabad Set for Weather Relief as Thunderstorms Predicted till May 7

People in Hyderabad and several districts of Telangana can expect a much-needed break from the scorching summer heat, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thundershowers and gusty winds across the state for the next five days, till Wednesday, May 7.

Orange Alert for Severe Thunderstorms in 10 Districts

On Saturday, an orange alert has been issued for severe thunderstorms with gusty winds ranging from 40 to 50 kmph in districts like Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Jangaon.

Yellow Alert Issued for Hyderabad and Surrounding Areas

Hyderabad and several other districts, including Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal have been placed under a yellow alert for moderate thundershowers.

Drop in Day Temperatures Expected

According to the IMD-Hyderabad forecast, starting Saturday, maximum temperatures in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri are expected to range between 36°C and 40°C, offering relief from the earlier highs of 40°C to 42°C. Some areas may still touch 41°C to 44°C, but cloud cover and showers are expected to moderate overall heat levels.

29 Districts Likely to Receive Rainfall

The MET department has predicted thunderstorms across 29 districts till May 7. These include Adilabad, Kumarambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, and others, in addition to the districts already under weather alerts.

Relief in Sight for Residents

This change in weather brings a sigh of relief for residents reeling under the intense heat. The expected rains and gusty winds are likely to ease discomfort and improve overall conditions across Telangana.