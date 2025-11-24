Telangana, Andhra Pradesh CMs congratulate new CJI

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer have congratulated Justice Surya Kant on assuming office as the Chief Justice of India.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy participated in the oath-taking ceremony of Justice Surya Kant as the Chief Justice of India, held this morning at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi.

The Chief Minister conveyed his greetings to Chief Justice Surya Kant on assuming office and expressed his best wishes for a distinguished and impactful tenure.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Naidu also congratulated the new Chief Justice. “Heartiest congratulations to Hon’ble Justice Surya Kant Ji on taking oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India. Wishing him a successful and inspiring tenure in strengthening justice and constitutional values,” he posted on ‘X’.

Governor Abdul Nazeer also conveyed greetings to Justice Surya Kant. “I extend my heartiest congratulations to Shri Justice Surya Kant ji on taking oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India. Wishing you a successful and fruitful tenure,” said Abdul Nazeer, a former judge of the Supreme Court.

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Human Resources Development, Information Technology and Real Time Governance, Nara Lokesh, also congratulated the new Chief Justice of India.

“Warm congratulations to Hon’ble Justice Surya Kant Ji on taking oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India. His distinguished service, deep commitment to constitutional values, and impeccable judicial record would go a long way as he leads the Supreme Court in upholding justice for all,” Lokesh wrote on ‘X’.

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also congratulated Justice Surya Kant. “Congratulations to Hon’ble Justice Surya Kant Ji on taking oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India. Wishing him a fulfilling and successful tenure in upholding the constitutional spirit,” posted Jagan Mohan Reddy.