Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Hold Joint Haj Review Meeting; 12,000 Pilgrims to Depart from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A joint coordination meeting between the Haj Committees of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh was held on Saturday at the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat to review the arrangements for Haj-2025. The meeting, organized at the request of the Andhra Pradesh Government, was chaired by Telangana Government Advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir and attended by Andhra Pradesh Minister for Law, Justice and Minorities Welfare, N. Md. Farooq.

In his opening address, Shabbir Ali stated that Telangana would extend full hospitality to all pilgrims departing through the Hyderabad Embarkation Point, including the 1,200 pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh. He conveyed Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s directive to ensure that all pilgrims are treated with dignity and that no complaints should arise regarding the arrangements.

“The Telangana Haj Committee is committed to providing a smooth, comfortable, and spiritually fulfilling experience to all pilgrims,” Shabbir Ali said.

Minister Md Farooq expressed gratitude to the Telangana Government for its support and assured full cooperation from the Andhra Pradesh administration. He emphasized the importance of coordination to address all requirements of the pilgrims from AP and appreciated the efforts of the Telangana Haj Committee.

This year, around 12,000 pilgrims from 17 states are expected to depart from Hyderabad. A total of 31 flights are scheduled from the Hyderabad Embarkation Point starting April 29, with 7 flights bound for Madina and 24 for Jeddah. The Telangana Haj Committee will handle all ground arrangements, including accommodation, food, transportation, medical services, and luggage management at the Haj House.

Telangana Commissioner of Minority Welfare, Yasmin Basha, welcomed the delegates and presented a detailed briefing on the arrangements. She highlighted enhanced coordination efforts and infrastructure improvements to streamline the departure process for pilgrims from both states.

Ch. Sridhar, Secretary to Government (Minority Welfare Department, AP), assured that Andhra Pradesh would extend full support and that a dedicated team would work closely with Telangana officials throughout the Haj operations.

The meeting was also attended by Telangana Haj Committee Chairman Syed Ghulam Afzal Biyabani, AP Haj Committee Chairman SK Hassan Basha, AP Executive Officer S. Md. Ghouse Peer, Telangana Executive Officer Sajjad Ali, Telangana Waqf Board Chairman Syed Azmathullah Hussaini, TMREIS President Faheem Qureshi, and State Grandhalaya Samstha Chairman Md Riyaz.

The session concluded with a joint pledge from both states to ensure seamless coordination, efficient execution, and dignified services for all pilgrims participating in Haj-2025.