Telangana Announces ₹6 Lakh Compensation for Lightning Strike Victims

The Telangana State government has announced financial compensation for families who lost loved ones due to lightning strikes and fire accidents across various districts in the last five years.

In an official statement released on Saturday, Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy confirmed that affected families will receive government assistance through the Disaster Management Department, which has directed all district collectors to ensure the swift disbursal of relief funds.

As per the new compensation package:

Families of individuals who died in lightning strikes will receive ₹6 lakh each.

Families of fire incident victims will receive ₹4 lakh each.

District-Wise Disbursement

The government has approved compensation for several victims across the state:

6 victims each in Bhadradri Kothagudem and Nagarkurnool

4 victims in Komaram Bheem

3 families in Hanumakonda

2 families each in Narayanpet, Jogulamba, Mehboobabad, and Medak

1 victim each in the districts of Rajanna Sircilla, Janagaon, Yadadri, Peddapalli, Warangal, Adilabad, Jagityal, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Nalgonda, Kamareddy, Nirmal, and Suryapet

Support for Fire Accident Victims in Hyderabad

In addition to lightning strikes, the State has also provided support for families affected by two major fire accidents in Hyderabad:

₹40 lakh has been sanctioned for the ten victims of the Red Hills fire, caused by an electrical short circuit.

₹32 lakh has been allotted for the eight families affected by the Rubi Hotel fire incident.

Minister Ponguleti stressed the importance of delivering this compensation promptly and efficiently to help affected families recover and rebuild their lives.